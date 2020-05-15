Congratulations to Coastal Point Staff Reporter Kerin Magill on her win in the 2019 Maryland, Delaware, D.C. (MDDC) Press Association awards, the final set of which were announced on Friday, May 15, via video, including awards in the area of business reporting.
The MDDC Contest recognizes excellence in news media in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Contest categories focus on editorial, design and revenue, plus special awards for standout personnel, Freedom of Information coverage, Courage in Journalism and News Organization of the Year. All contest details are at mddcpress.com/events/contest.
In the May 15 announcement, the Coastal Point’s Magill took first place in the division in the Business Reporting category for her story “It takes a village,” a feature on Fenwick Hardware as the young owner of the local business found his footing after the loss of his family members. Magill’s story went on to take Best of Show honors in the Business Reporting category for the 2019 MDDC awards.
The Best of Show competitions pit first-place-winning ads in each publication division, based on size, against each other for the top entry in each category, regardless of each publication’s size. Publications including the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun compete for Best of Show against smaller, local weekly newspapers such as the Coastal Point. Magill came out on top among business reporters from all MDDC member publications this year.
Congratulations to Kerin Magill and all of our Coastal Point staff for their wins in this year’s MDDC awards!