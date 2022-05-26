The staff of the Coastal Point continues to do itself proud in annual awards given by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association. This year, the Coastal Point staff as a whole and several staff members individually won awards for their work during 2021.
The association’s annual awards presentation was held virtually for the third year in a row because of COVID-19, with awards videos being released each day from Tuesday through Friday, May 10-13.
On Tuesday, May 10, graphic artist Chris Aube picked up four awards: first place for Business (Non-Retail) Ad, Small Print Only, for “Millville Pet Stop”; second place for Restaurant/Entertainment Ad, Large Print Only, for “Doyle’s Restaurant”; second place for Business (Non-Retail) Ad, Large Print Only, for “Estate at Plantation Ridge”; and second place in Retail Ad, Large Print Only, for “Bethany Beach Books.”
Also on Tuesday, the staff swept the News-Drive Special Section category, winning first place for “Coastal Home & Garden 2021” and second place for “2021 Indian River High School Graduation.” In addition, the staff as a whole, led by Digital Content Specialist and Delaware Seaside Bride Editor Taryn King, won first place in Advertising-Driven Special Publication—Standalone for the 2021 edition of Delaware Seaside Bride magazine, and second place in Custom Publication for “Historic Coastal Towns Cottage and Walking Tour 2021.”
On Wednesday, May 11, the Coastal Point staff had another great day as more annual awards were announced by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association. That day, the Coastal Point received four first-place awards: Website of General Excellence, which was awarded to the staff as a whole; Sports Photography, to Technical Director Shaun Lambert; and two first-place awards to Executive Editor Darin McCann, for Local Column—Critical Thinking, and Local Column—Feature or Humor.
On Thursday, May 12, the Coastal Point learned that sports reporter Mike Stern swept the Sports Feature Story category. Stern scored a first place for “Overseas experience prepares soccer standout Illian for bigger dream” and second place for “The Garrett Rogers story: From near-tragedy to triumph.”
Capping off a great week for the Coastal Point staff, Friday, May 13, brought the announcement of staff reporter Mike Smith’s second place in Environmental Reporting for “DNREC and climate change impact plans.”
“I am so proud of this staff,” Coastal Point publisher Susan Lyons said. “We pride ourselves on having a top-notch design staff, and newcomer Chris Aube kept up to the standard in winning four design awards.
“Three of the winners have been with Coastal Point less than a year, and they have been great additions.” Lyons said about MDDC winners Aube, Smith and Stern. “I am always saying the people make the paper. This is one of the top staffs that we have ever had, all with a lot of experience in the field, with everyone doing their part to put out the best community newspaper that we can.”
Executive Editor Darin McCann echoed Lyons’ praise for the staff. Of Aube, McCann said, “Chris has been a great addition to our team. He has a tremendous work ethic and is the ultimate team player. You can really see his growth since he first started here, and it’s really nice to see him rewarded for all of his hard work. He’s just going to keep getting stronger and stronger with his attitude.”
Of Technical Director Shaun Lambert, who has been with the Coastal Point since its beginning, McCann said “I feel like I say this over and over again, but Shaun is an exceptionally talented guy. He takes a lot of pride in his photography, and you can see it in these swimming photos he submitted. These photos really grab the eye.”
McCann said he was extremely proud of the award for Website of General Excellence, because “This truly is a labor of love by everyone on this staff, but M. Patricia Titus and Shaun Lambert have really led the charge here, along with our advertising manager, Susan Mutz. They all take a ton of pride in this effort, and it shows. I couldn’t possibly be more proud of them.”
McCann praised the two newcomers to the Coastal Point editorial staff who received MDDC awards for reporting this year — Mike Stern and Mike Smith. Of Stern’s sweep of the sports feature category, McCann said, “Mike has a great gift for storytelling, and I don’t think anybody here is surprised that the judges were drawn to his words. We’re so fortunate to have him on our team, and I can’t wait to see what he does every week with these feature stories.”
Mike Smith received similar praise from McCann: “Mike has a great passion for this business, and he has exceptional insight into the environment. That’s a great combination for a reporter to have, and he has elevated us since joining the team. I’m really happy for him being recognized for his efforts,” McCann said.
Of his own two awards, the Coastal Point executive editor said, with humor that is a hallmark of his award-winning columns, “Blind squirrel finds a nut. I happily accept all pity votes that come my way. It does feel nice to know that someone out there enjoyed something I wrote, and I guess I’ll keep banging away at this keyboard as long as they let me in the building.”
The other individual winners on the staff each, in their own way, expressed the pride they feel in contributing to their community through the pages (in print and online) of the Coastal Point.
“It’s a blessing and an honor to work with the people here at the Coastal Point,” Lambert said. “Each and every person has immense talent and dedication at what they do, and they really seem to care about the different communities we cover. It really shows when a group of our peers consistently honor the members of our staff, year in and year out, with awards in a very competitive region,” he said.
King, who edits the annual Delaware Seaside Bride magazine and other special projects produced by the Coastal Point team, said of the magazine’s first place for Advertising-Driven Special Publication, Standalone, “This wouldn’t have been possible without a great crew. Everyone at DSB leaves their mark, and together we’ve created a publication that I’m incredibly proud to be a part of!”
Having earned the nickname “The Sweep” thanks to his first- and second-place awards for Sports Feature, Stern said, “I am immensely honored and thankful for the awards presented by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association. I am also extremely appreciative to both the Illian and Rogers-Palermo families for enabling me to tell the inspirational stories of their respective student athletes. Both of these young men are extremely talented and driven, and have worked hard to aspire to and achieve impressive goals — one of them in the face of near-tragedy.”
Smith, who has taken on the important and complex environmental beat since joining the Coastal Point staff last year, in addition to covering municipal and education stories, said of his win for environmental reporting, “I am grateful to be a second-place winner of the MDDC Award for environmental beat reporting. The other nominees and winners from larger circulation papers are truly some of my heroes in reportage; so just to be in their company is a big deal. I am happy to serve the Coastal Point on both the education and environment beats, and this award is for my reporting on DNREC’s climate change plans.
“Delaware is a progressive state in trying to address coastal sea-level rise; but as we saw from the damage to our beaches and inland marshes last week with the nor’easter, these climate impacts will be coming faster and more aggressively. I think climate and environmental reporting is the story of our times. I am grateful to my editors, Darin McCann and Tricia Titus, who remove extraneous adjectives from my copy,” Smith added.