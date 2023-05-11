The Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia (MDDC) Press Association recently announced the winners of its 2022 competition, and the Coastal Point was recognized as News Organization of the Year for Division E (print non-dailies, from 10,000-20,000 circulation). It is the second time in three years that the Coastal Point has earned top honors.
All in all, Coastal Point employees picked up more than 30 awards, which were made public May 2-5. Points were totaled for awards throughout the week, and the final winners were announced during MDDC’s annual presentation in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, May 5.
“It’s both very humbling and flattering to be recognized as the top paper in our division,” said Executive Editor Darin J. McCann. “We’re just incredibly proud of our staff, and this is simply a reflection of all of their hard work and talent. They care beyond words about what they do and how they do it, and it’s great seeing them get a big pat on the back for those efforts.”
“We’re very grateful for this staff,” said Publisher Susan Lyons. “We’re here in our 20th year, and I feel like this is one of the best editorial staffs we’ve ever put together. It’s a great team, and they take their role in the community very seriously. I’m proud of all of them.”
Coastal Point winners for the 2022 contest included:
• Butch Comegys, Second Place, General News Photo (U.S. Navy Blue Angels);
• Butch Comegys, First Place, Feature Photo (Blue Heron);
• Butch Comegys, Second Place, Feature Photo (Early Evening Dinner);
• Butch Comegys, First Place, Sports Photo — Action (Yahir Valencia);
• Butch Comegys, First Place, Sports Photo — Feature (A Field of Dreams);
• Butch Comegys, Second Place, Sports Photo— Feature (State Champs);
• Chris Aube, Second Place, Restaurant/Entertainment — Large Print (Salted Rim);
• Chris Aube, Second Place, Restaurant/Entertainment — Small Print (Bethany Brewing);
• Chris Aube, Second Place, Retail Ad — Large Print (Banks Wine & Spirits);
• Chris Aube, First Place, Retail Ad — Small Print (Sorelaa Amore);
• Shaun Lambert, First Place, Business Ad — Small Print (Zerona);
• Shaun Lambert, First Place, Page 1 Design (Honoring Those Who Served);
• Kerin Magill, Second Place, Medical/Science Reporting (Myrtle the Turtle);
• Kerin Magill, First Place, Local Column — Feature or Humor (Finding Gratitude, Selflessness);
• Kerin Magill, First Place, Feature Story — Profile (Fenwick Officer Keeps Memory of Fallen Officer Alive);
• Kerin Magill, First Place, Feature Story — Non-Profile (Plenty of Memories);
• Susan Canfora, First Place, General News Story (Fenwick Man Recovering);
• Susan Canfora, First Place, Continuing Coverage (Fentanyl Series);
• Susan Canfora, Second Place, Local Column — Feature or Humor (It’s Never Easy to Say Goodbye to a Friend)
• Mike Stern, First Place, Sports Feature (Ruley’s Recovery an Inspiration to All);
• Mike Stern, Second Place, Sports Feature (Frankford Family Shares Joy of Nephew’s Super Bowl Victory);
• Mike Smith, Second Place, Education Reporting (IRSD School Resource Officer Dispute);
• Darin J. McCann, Second Place, Editorial (Give Local Businesses a Break);
• Darin J. McCann, Second Place, Local Column — Critical Thinking (The Local Economy)
• Darin J. McCann, First Place, Sports Column (Local Softball Team Brought Us All Together);
• Darin J. McCann, Second Place, Sports Column (Finding Another Surprise Direction);
• Coastal Point Staff, First Place, Special Section — In-paper (Home For the Holidays);
• Coastal Point Staff, First Place, Special Section — Standalone (Delaware Seaside Bride);
• Coastal Point Staff, Second Place, News-Driven Special Section (Homeplate);
• Coastal Point Staff, First Place, Special Niche Website (Delaware Seaside Bride); and
• Coastal Point Staff, Best in Show, Special Niche Website (Delaware Seaside Bride).
“It’s important to note how much Taryn King has brought to our team since we brought her in to run our special sections,” said McCann. “She’s brought a new voice to the office, with different ideas, and has elevated our special sections through her efforts and skill. Taryn and Shaun worked hand-in-hand on developing the Delaware Seaside Bride website, and for it to win Best in Show honors really tells you all you need to know about how tremendous both of them are at what they do.”
Aube, the Coastal Point’s graphic artist, had a stellar second year at the paper, picking up four awards.
“It’s been an amazing time working here at Coastal Point,” said Aube. “It’s an honor to not only win the awards, but also to work with this amazing team, and with all of the projects that we do. Everyone works their tail off to create the best work, from editorial to the design department to the people selling the ads. It’s an understatement to say how amazing it truly has been working here.”
“What an awesome honor it is to be part of the Coastal Point team,” said Magill, who picked up three firsts and a second for her writing. “I can’t imagine another job where you can get awards for writing about subjects as varied as an injured turtle, a local family’s history and a police officer’s devotion to fellow officers. The amount of work and talent that this staff contributes to each edition impresses me every single week.”
The staff’s work ethic was a common refrain from the awardees, and the team atmosphere at the Point is evident.
“There has been much celebration as we acknowledge each other’s talent and unwavering dedication,” added Canfora. “I am honored to work with this staff and to represent a newspaper held in such esteem in our community.”
Stern, who swept the Sports Feature category for the second straight year, won for stories on a local family with a Super Bowl connection and for a piece on Indian River High School’s Emma Ruley, who battled injuries and a stroke to return to the field.
“I am once again immensely honored and thankful for the awards presented by the [MDDC],” said Stern. “I am also extremely appreciative to both the Ruley and Reeder-Grube families for enabling me to tell their inspirational stories.”
What’s next for the Coastal Point team?
“Back to work,” said McCann. “The awards don’t help our customers or build the ads or take the photos or write the stories. We get to do that.”