Congratulations to Coastal Point Graphic Designer Matt Metz and the entire staff of the Coastal Point for their wins in the 2019 Maryland, Delaware, D.C. (MDDC) Press Association awards, the first of which were announced today via video, in the areas of Revenue, Salesperson and Targeted Publications.
The MDDC Contest recognizes excellence in news media in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Contest categories focus on editorial, design and revenue, plus special awards for standout personnel, Freedom of Information coverage, Courage in Journalism and News Organization of the Year. All contest details are at mddcpress.com/events/contest.
Among the six awards the Coastal Point received in the May 11 announcement was first place in its publication category for the Coastal Point’s staff for Delaware Seaside Bride magazine, in the area of Advertising-driven Special Publication, standalone (any special section that is published and distributed as a standalone product at least once a year).
Also winning first place in the Coastal Point’s publication category, for Self-Promotion Advertising, was Matt Metz, for his "Delaware Seaside Bride — Your Wedding Starts Here” ad design.
Metz also received a first-place award in the category for Community Service Program, for his program for the “Crabalina” fundraiser.
Second-place awards were presented to the Coastal Point staff in the area of Advertising-driven Special Section, in-paper product, for its “At Your Service” spring advertising directory; as well as for its “Homeplate” sports publication on the Senior League Softball World Series, held in Roxana, in the area of News-driven Special Section; and for its “Historic Coastal Towns Cottage & Walking Tour” booklet, in the category of Custom Publication.
Additional MDDC Awards for the 2019 publication year are set to be announced each day this week, and we’ll be reporting any additional awards for the Coastal Point and its staff as they are announced. Tuesday’s awards will be in the design and photography categories.
Congratulations to Matt Metz and the entire staff of the Coastal Point on another year of recognition!