Congratulations to Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann and Staff Reporter Susan Canfora on their wins in the 2019 Maryland, Delaware, D.C. (MDDC) Press Association awards, the third set of which were announced on Wednesday, May 13, via video, including awards in the area of column-writing.
The MDDC Contest recognizes excellence in news media in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Contest categories focus on editorial, design and revenue, plus special awards for standout personnel, Freedom of Information coverage, Courage in Journalism and News Organization of the Year. All contest details are at mddcpress.com/events/contest.
In the May 13 announcement, the Coastal Point swept the Local Column: Feature or Humor category for its division, based on publication size. The category includes advice, humor or feature-type columns. Canfora took first place in the division for her column “Remembering Mum,” while McCann took second place for his column “I have met my match in the interview game.” Canfora’s column was then named Best of Show.
The Best of Show competitions pit first-place-winning ads in each publication division, based on size, against each other for the top entry in each category, regardless of each publication’s size. Publications including the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun compete for Best of Show against smaller, local weekly newspapers such as the Coastal Point, with Canfora taking the top MDDC honor for top feature or humor column this year. It was her first year of eligibility with the Coastal Point. She is a multiple award-winner from past publications in her 40-year journalism career.
McCann also took second place in the division in the Local Column: Critical Thinking category this year, for his column “Traffic is here to stay, but we can plan better.”
Additional MDDC Awards for the 2019 publication year are set to be announced each day this week, and we’ll be reporting any additional awards for the Coastal Point and its staff as they are announced.
Congratulations to Susan Canfora and Darin McCann on another year of recognition!