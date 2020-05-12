Congratulations to Coastal Point Graphic Designer Matt Metz and Staff Reporter Laura Walter on their wins in the 2019 Maryland, Delaware, D.C. (MDDC) Press Association awards, the second set of which were announced today via video, in the areas of Design and Photography.
The MDDC Contest recognizes excellence in news media in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Contest categories focus on editorial, design and revenue, plus special awards for standout personnel, Freedom of Information coverage, Courage in Journalism and News Organization of the Year. All contest details are at mddcpress.com/events/contest.
Among the four awards the Coastal Point received in the May 12 announcement was a Best of Show award for Metz's small-print ad for a New Business (non-retail), for "Fenwick Pet Stop — Good Grooming."
The Best of Show competitions pit first-place-winning ads in each publication division, based on size, against each other for the top entry in each category, regardless of each publication's size. Publications including the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun compete for Best of Show against smaller, local weekly newspapers such as the Coastal Point, with Metz taking the top MDDC honor for New Business (non-retail) ad — small print this year.
Metz also won two division level second-place awards, in Restaurant/Entertainment Large-Print ad for his ad for the Freeman Stage, and in Restaurant/Entertainment Small-Print ad for the Crabalina fundraising event.
Finally, Tuesday's award announcements also included a shared second-place award in the Coastal Point's division, for News-driven Informational Graphic, for Metz and Coastal Point Staff Reporter Laura Walter, for "What goes into your school taxes," an info-graphic depicting how school taxes paid by local taxpayers are distributed between expense areas such as capital improvements and ongoing "current" expenses.
The graphic was designed to help readers understand the breakdown of existing school tax funding in the Indian River School District and the funding proposed in the 2019 school funding referendum, which was eventually passed, but only for a portion of the capital improvements requested. Those funds will help build a new Sussex Central High School to accommodate growth in the student body there and elsewhere in the district.
Additional MDDC Awards for the 2019 publication year are set to be announced each day this week, and we’ll be reporting any additional awards for the Coastal Point and its staff as they are announced. Wednesday’s awards will be in the Online or Mobile, Video, General Website Excellence, Commentary and Rookie of the Year categories.
Congratulations to Matt Metz on his awards and to Laura Walter on another year of recognition!