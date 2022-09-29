On Friday, Sept. 16, The Climate Experts of Delmarva and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Climate Experts’ new retail location at 35849 Atlantic Avenue, Unit 1, Millville.
Community members, friends and family came out to show their support and celebrate.
The Climate Experts of Delmarva are an HVAC company serving home, commercial and marine needs. They service ductless HVAC systems, geothermals, boilers, high-efficiency heat pumps, furnaces and radiators.
To find out more about The Climate Experts of Delmarva, visit theclimateexperts.com or call (302) 402-3117.