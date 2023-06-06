The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce this week announced the opening of Cindy’s Wicked Stitch at its newly renovated storefront in Millsboro.
Quilting was always on Cindy DiMeglio’s bucket list, and after learning the basics from a dear friend, she never looked back. Despite her well-equipped studio with the proper machines and tools, she said she prefers crafting her quilt by hand — a more time-consuming process, but well worth it for the quality, she said.
The newly renovated barn is located at 30338 Hickory Hill Road, Millsboro, just behind the family’s primary residence. Along with the brightly beaming red barn, Cindy’s Wicked Stitch is also available on Etsy, and DiMeglio attends many community events to offer the handmade items to local patrons.
The store has premade quilts of all sizes, including mini-quilts, baby quilts, quilted placemats, table runners, pillows, wall hangings, totebags, mega-bags, Christmas tree skirts, quilted organizers, knitted ornaments, bed runners, candle pads and mug rugs. DiMeglio is available for custom quilted items and offers a plethora of unique ideas.
DiMeglio and her husband, Lou, moved to Millsboro from New Jersey, and when Cindy DiMeglio saw the barn, she said, she knew that it would be the home of her future store, without even touring the home.
In addition to her business accomplishments, Cindy DiMeglio loves music and has been the director of the Long Tones Flute Choir for more than 23 years. She continues to be a music instructor, soloist and director.
“Cindy brings such a positive and delightful energy to our community and Chamber. We are thrilled Cindy brought her shop to our community and look forward to helping her thrive in the community,” said Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anne Angel.