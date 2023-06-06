Cindy DiMeglio, friends, family members and Chamber supporters gather to officially open Cindy’s Wicked Stitch at its new Millsboro location. Pictured, from left, are Anne Angel, Mitch Rogers, Nancy Pinera, Mike Dunmyer, Lou DiMeglio, Cindy DiMeglio, Erin Wood, Jeremy Brown, Liz Buckley, Rita Bittner, Nadine Timpanaro, Randall Cash, Shannon Schnabele, Christopher Lind and Mike and Betsy Schwartz.