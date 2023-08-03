Extreme storms are having an impact on businesses in the local community, and the beach replenishment considered necessary to protect coastal infrastructure has itself disrupted commercial operations.
“We have always had volatile storms here,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our geography between the bays and the ocean and our ecosystems. But the frequency of these larger storms has increased.”
Weaver noted that supply-chain issues and predictability of stock has created a dilemma for restaurants in the region.
“You have to order things six months out, ahead of time,” she said. “It can become a real crapshoot for our businesses.”
“It’s a ‘perfect storm’ of personnel issues, supply-chain predictability and the impacts of our more extreme weather lately — and it’s a drastic shift for our businesses,” said Weaver.
She noted that the Chamber had predicted a return of beach and coastal Delaware business to pre-COVID levels, but that has not yet materialized.
“We had hoped the pendulum would swing back to pre-2019 business levels,” said Weaver.
“This 2023 replenishment project, which includes Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island, cost in excess of $24 million dollars,” according to the Town of Bethany Beach.
“Beach replenishment timing could have been better, with more oversight,” Weaver said. “Our visitors want to get out on the beach and on the water, and we still have a few crossovers that are shut down.”
The Bethany-Fenwick Chamber said that it has now built its events and business promotion plans out further, with a “weather contingency.” The Chamber decided to not host a restaurant week event because of interruptions in service.
“The supply chain has changed for our owners,” said Weaver. “Our restaurant establishments prefer to do a pre-set menu for Restaurant Week, and they just could not get those menus.”
In addition to contingencies for its own events, the Chamber is now active in contingency planning for the wider impacts of weather events.
“We are doing more emergency-preparedness training than ever before,” said Weaver, “including work on hurricane-preparation events.”
Weaver added that DEMA has been “a wonderful partner.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently hosted an event on “Building Resiliency” for business in Washington, featuring a talk by Undersecretary of Commerce Don Graves. Just in the past seven months, the U.S. has already seen 12 climate events resulting in a billion in damages or lost business from natural disasters.
“Resilience isn’t just a policy term that we throw around in government at the department. It’s ingrained into everything that we do,” Graves said. “It’s work that, hopefully, will help all of you — and especially our communities and businesses — to make the best and most informed decisions possible.”
Dan Stillman, a meteorologist who works with the Capital Weather Gang and who has a second residence in Ocean City, Md., said these “intense weather storms are becoming more frequent.”
“It is also not uncommon to have rotation in the upper atmosphere with this summer storms,” said Stillman. “The wind damage is from the sudden downbursts when the wind accelerates downward quickly — and you can have microbursts which are more localized.”
“The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s [NOAA’s] climate work and emphasis on weather’s intersection with the American economy puts it at the tip of the spear for us at the Department of Commerce,” Graves said. “The critical environmental intelligence that NOAA — including the National Weather Service — [offers] allows communities, businesses and other institutions to make informed decisions, especially as we continue to experience the effects of climate change.
“And one thing we all know firsthand — especially recently — is how extreme weather events can disrupt our lives and our livelihoods,” said Graves at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce webinar event.
“What our science is showing is a worsening of certain types of extreme weather events, such as extreme heat and torrential rains. This has an outsized impact on the economy and on communities everywhere,” he said.
Recent events have informed the nature of the work, said Graves, but knowledge can only be a powerful tool when translated into action.
“We must take the critical data and information that NOAA provides and use it in the creation and implementation of climate-resilience measures that not only safeguard the American people, but shore up the American economy,” Grave said.
“There have been 12 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S., the second-highest amount through the first six months of the year since we began keeping records back in 1980. Just last year, we saw 18 separate events totaling almost $177 billion in damage. The last three years have observed disasters totaling $60 billion, costing over $450 billion in damage and 1,460 deaths,” said the Commerce undersecretary.
“That is to say nothing of the burden extreme weather puts on our supply chains. If shipments are delayed due to a hurricane, or if rails break due to extreme heat, or flights are grounded due to unsafe weather conditions, our economy suffers,” said Graves.
“Climate change’s effects on extreme weather, combined with more Americans and vital infrastructure living in harm’s way, necessitates our incorporation of climate-resilience strategies into planning at every level,” Graves told the national Chamber audience.