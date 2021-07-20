The Big Chill Beach Club and La Vida Hospitality, in collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will host the 2021 Lifeguard Award Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The annual event honors the men and women of the local beach lifeguard patrols, including those in Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex Beach, North Bethany, Sea Colony and South Bethany. Each patrol nominates a Lifeguard of the Year to be honored during the event.
The community celebration will kick off in the event tent at the Big Chill Beach Club at the Indian River Inlet with a taco bar, desserts, beach and bay views and music. The awards portion of the evening will recognize a Lifeguard of the Year from each patrol.
This year’s event will also recognize the guards who will compete in the USLA Nationals, representing Sussex County. The Chamber will be assisting in sponsoring qualifying guards for the 2021 USLA Nationals in South Padre Island, Texas.
Each guard will attend the event for free, due to the generosity of Patrol Sponsors Anne Powell—Keller Williams, Banks Wines & Spirits, Custom Mechanical, PNC Bank and Calvin B. Taylor Bank, and the Law Offices of Scott & Shuman; Buoy Sponsors Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Healthcare, Scherer Financial Advisors, John F. Kleinstuber & Associates, Coastal Lifesaving and the Bank of Ocean City; and Whistle Sponsor Hugh H. Hickman & Sons Inc.
Families of the guards and Chamber members are being invited to attend the event for $10. Tickets are available at thequietresorts.com and the RSVP deadline is Aug. 3.
Complimentary parking will be provided for all registered guests. For more information, call (302) 539-2100 or visit thequietresorts.com.