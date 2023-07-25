Local lifeguards honored

Area lifeguards received well-deserved recognition at the Quiet Resorts Lifeguard Awards, sponsored by the Bethany Fenwick-Area Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Each of the eight ‘below the inlet’ lifeguard squads honored a Lifeguard of the Year during the celebration at the Big Chill restaurant at the Indian River Inlet. Shown are the winners from each organization, with their captains who nominated them. Winners for 2022 were Grayson Fitzgerald, Bethany Beach; Nathan Venables, Delaware Seashore State Park; Gabe Tempert, Fenwick Island; Declan Burke, Middlesex; Grant Brown, North Bethany; Aidan Hopkins, Sea Colony; Ryan Riggione, South Bethany; and Noah Longest, Sussex Shores. Longest was not in attendance, having headed back to school in South Carolina, where he is captain of his school lacrosse team. Bethany Beach Lifeguard Capt. Joe Donnelly recognized the lifeguards who recently returned from the USLA National Championships with third-place honors, representing the Sussex County Lifesaving Association (SCLA). Donnelly noted that the two teams taking first and second place are much larger than Sussex County’s roster and are year-round lifeguards. The SCLA sent 57 lifeguards to the championships this year.

 Coastal Point • Kerin Magill

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Big Chill Beach Club, will host the 2023 Lifeguard Award Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The annual event honors the outstanding men and women of the local lifeguard patrols including Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex Beach, North Bethany, Sea Colony, South Bethany and Sussex Shores. Each patrol nominates a Lifeguard of the Year to be honored during the event.

This community celebration will kick off in the event tent at the Big Chill Beach Club with a taco bar, views and DJ Bump. The awards portion of the evening will recognize a “Lifeguard of the Year” from each patrol. During the event, the guards who compete in the USLA Nationals representing Sussex County will be recognized for their achievements. The Chamber will be assisting in sponsoring qualifying guards for the 2023 USLA Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Each guard will attend the event for free. The event takes place each year due to the generosity of sponsor support. The 2023 Patrol Sponsors are Anne Powell–Coldwell Banker Realty; Banks Wines & Spirits; Custom Mechanical; Logan Burke with Keller William; The Law Offices of Scott & Shuman; PNC Bank of Bethany Beach; Piper by Marni; and Sea Colony. The 2023 Buoy Sponsors are Bank of Ocean City, Scherer Financial Advisors and Taylor Bank; and the 2023 Whistle Sponsors are Hugh H. Hickman & Sons and Sea Shell City.

Families of the guards and community members are being invited to attend the event for $10. A new addition to this year’s Lifeguard Celebration is a custom event T-shirt, sponsored by Fells Point Surf. All guards who register by Aug. 10 will receive a free T-shirt. Guards who register by July 28 will be guaranteed their selected size. Shirts will be available for pre-sale ($10) for guests and at the event while supplies last. Online registration is available at www.thequietresorts.com. The final deadline to register is Aug. 10.

Complimentary parking will be provided for all registered guests. For more information, call (302) 539-2100 or visit thequietresorts.com.