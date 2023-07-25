The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Big Chill Beach Club, will host the 2023 Lifeguard Award Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The annual event honors the outstanding men and women of the local lifeguard patrols including Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex Beach, North Bethany, Sea Colony, South Bethany and Sussex Shores. Each patrol nominates a Lifeguard of the Year to be honored during the event.
This community celebration will kick off in the event tent at the Big Chill Beach Club with a taco bar, views and DJ Bump. The awards portion of the evening will recognize a “Lifeguard of the Year” from each patrol. During the event, the guards who compete in the USLA Nationals representing Sussex County will be recognized for their achievements. The Chamber will be assisting in sponsoring qualifying guards for the 2023 USLA Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Each guard will attend the event for free. The event takes place each year due to the generosity of sponsor support. The 2023 Patrol Sponsors are Anne Powell–Coldwell Banker Realty; Banks Wines & Spirits; Custom Mechanical; Logan Burke with Keller William; The Law Offices of Scott & Shuman; PNC Bank of Bethany Beach; Piper by Marni; and Sea Colony. The 2023 Buoy Sponsors are Bank of Ocean City, Scherer Financial Advisors and Taylor Bank; and the 2023 Whistle Sponsors are Hugh H. Hickman & Sons and Sea Shell City.
Families of the guards and community members are being invited to attend the event for $10. A new addition to this year’s Lifeguard Celebration is a custom event T-shirt, sponsored by Fells Point Surf. All guards who register by Aug. 10 will receive a free T-shirt. Guards who register by July 28 will be guaranteed their selected size. Shirts will be available for pre-sale ($10) for guests and at the event while supplies last. Online registration is available at www.thequietresorts.com. The final deadline to register is Aug. 10.
Complimentary parking will be provided for all registered guests. For more information, call (302) 539-2100 or visit thequietresorts.com.