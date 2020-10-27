U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Oct. 27 visited the Derrickson family-owned Movies at Midway to see firsthand how entertainment venues have adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic and learn about how the federal government can further support independently owned businesses.
“Across the country, family-owned entertainment venues have been forced to adapt to a new normal,” said Carper. “The First State’s very own Movies at Midway is one such place. For generations, this landmark institution has provided Delaware families with priceless memories. In the midst of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, they’re finding creative and safe ways to keep their doors open and continue bringing joy to our communities. Now, it’s our turn to provide the support businesses like Movies at Midway need so that they can come out of this pandemic stronger than ever.”
Like many businesses, Movies at Midway is finding creative ways to adapt to this new normal and continue to serve customers. Elsie McGurgan, a 17-year employee at Movies at Midway, now works behind plexiglass, to ensure that as a ticket-taker, she can work safely. Her fellow employees constructed a plexiglass booth and named it the S.S. Elsie.
Carper added, “I’m a Navy man who loves ships, and the S.S. Elsie is a first-class vessel! A huge thanks to Elsie and all the men and women throughout Delaware who are continuing to serve others safely during this difficult period. We’re so grateful for the work you’re doing.”
In 1954, William Derrickson opened the Midway drive-in. Several years later, Midway Palace was built and consisted of a single screen with 850 seats. In 1971, Midway Palace expanded to a twin theater, then to five screens, and then to seven. In 1991, The Movies at Midway opened as a multiplex with 14 screens. Today, it has 13 screens and is the only premium large-format auditorium south of Middletown. It continues to be owned and operated by the Derrickson family.