Gov. John Carney announced on Friday, May 8, that a new test developed in California to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus will be a major component of a push to test more people throughout the state, but particularly in Sussex County.
Carney had also announced earlier in the day that the state has set a goal of opening the state’s beaches in some fashion by June 1.
The test, developed by the Curative-Korva partnership, will use saliva and will yield results in 24 to 36 hours, Carney said at his bi-weekly press briefing on Friday.
The state Division of Public Health has set a new testing goal of 80,000 per month — more than four times the current testing level, Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay announced at the governor’s briefing.
The new goal, Rattay said, is meant to identify asymptomatic individuals who may be harboring the virus, as well as to better enable testing to reach vulnerable populations including the elderly, lower-income individuals, those who work in chicken plants and others considered “front-line, essential workers,” she said.
“Testing is going to look very different in the coming weeks and months,” Rattay said, adding that, in addition to yielding quicker results, the saliva test will be less invasive and require less contact between testers and those being tested.
The new push will prioritize those who are symptomatic. State officials said they are also working on a plan to identify those who have come in contact with COVID-19-positive people, through contact-tracing, which involves identifying those people who have come in contact with those testing positive.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, will lead the testing effort, Carney said.
“Testing has been one of those moving targets now for several months,” Schall said.
With the saliva tests, he said, the state will make use of a “layered approach” using a number of testing partners, from hospitals and primary-care physicians to community health organizations, pharmacies and possibly employers themselves.
A “soft launch” of the saliva testing will be held in Sussex County next week, Schall said. The state will be receiving 200,000 of the the tests initially, he said.
Carney also addressed concerns voiced by businesses regarding the steps taken this week to loosen restrictions on some businesses with the hopes of beginning a return to “regular” business practices.
Businesses including hair salons and other personal-care businesses are now allowed to serve one customer at a time, with time between appointments to allow for thorough cleaning.
Carney said he had gotten feedback from some businesses that those restrictions are not workable. Retailers such as clothing and shoe stores have been allowed to offer curbside service, which Carney said was an effort to give some businesses a way to make some income, but might not be workable for everyone.
“I agree with them, “ Carney said of the business owners’ concerns. “Those will be situations that we’ll continue to look at.”
“It’s a way of slowly reopening the economy to see how people react” and whether safe distancing guidelines can be followed. “We certainly don’t want to reopen in a way that’s not smart or safe.”
Regarding reopening Delaware’s beaches, Carney said the state will monitor what happens when Ocean City, Md.’s beaches reopen this weekend. The governor said he had been in contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan regarding Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan’s announcement that beaches there would reopen Saturday, May 9.
“We will be looking into that,” Carney said, noting that “we wanted to do the beach thing in coordination with Maryland but [Ocean City] jumped the gun.”
Carney said he received a letter early this week from the Association of Coastal Towns, in which the mayors of Delaware’s beach towns urged state officials to use caution in re-opening beaches — particularly in Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach, because of their size and the fact that there are boardwalks along their beachfronts, which could bring more crowds.
The governor said officials continue to look for “interim measures” that could be different for each type of beach in the state, between now and the June 1 general target date he announced for re-opening beaches.