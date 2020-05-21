The Carl M. Freeman Foundation recently announced the 11 latest Sussex County nonprofit organizations that received funding through the FACES (Freeman Foundation Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grant Program, which targets smaller organizations that are often overlooked by funders.
The FACES program utilizes an advisory board composed entirely of citizens who live or work in Sussex County. Typically, they are community leaders, activists, former or current elected officials and nonprofit executives. Advisory board members evaluate the applications and recommend where funding should be awarded based on the needs and priorities of the community.
The 11 nonprofits are A WAVE of Healthy Meals Foundation; Cancer Support Community Delaware; Clothing Our Kids; Delmarva Adult & Teen Challenge Home of Hope; Frankford Public Library; Harry K. Foundation; John M. Clayton Elementary School Family Literacy Program; Literacy Delaware; Milton Community Food Pantry; New Hope Recreation & Development Center; and Westside New Beginnings.
Grantees will receive $2,500 or $5,000 for projects that range from providing meals for cancer patients and/or families affected by cancer to privacy cubicles for tutoring and mentoring sessions.
“So often, small nonprofits are overshadowed by larger, more well-known organizations. The FACES grant program is designed to find the smaller nonprofits where a $5,000 grant can really have a significant impact,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
The Carl M. Freeman Foundation commits its time, talent and treasure to facilitate, support and promote innovative community-based leadership and giving. They seek to honor their founders’ legacies and passions by endorsing excellence and leveraging resources. Generally, they limit donations to communities where the customers, employees and vendors of Carl M. Freeman Companies work, live and play. Visit www.carlfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.