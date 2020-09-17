At 100 years old, Beatrice Carey can still recall running Carey’s Frame Shop, a landmark in downtown Millsboro that she operated with her husband for many years.
These days, her son, Edward, is framing inside the three-story structure, on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as repairing and restoring lamps while caring for his mother in her home nearby.
“I remember some things — oh, yes” Mrs. Carey said as she welcomed a guest with a polite smile.
“It was interesting. That is an old one. It’s unusual, isn’t it?” she said about the building, constructed in 1840 and previously home to businesses ranging from a pharmacy to a finance company.
“It’s been a long time ago. I loved it,” she said, as her son, jokingly, asked what she loved — blackberry brandy?
“I don’t drink or smoke. I often wonder if that had something to do with living to 100,” she said.
There’s an attractive lamp beside her favorite chair, facing a large TV screen, and her son said he rewired it for her while she was sleeping. During the day, she enjoys watching cooking shows on that TV and “American Pickers,” a program about antiques, while in the company of a caretaker while Carey works at the shop, coming out of the back room to greet customers when he hears the bell that’s attached to the front door.
In 1953, his mother opened a paint and hardware shop in the building, and in 1963 his parents, Ned and Beatrice, went into the framing business, becoming well-known in the area.
Ned Carey died in 2004, and his wife continued working there until 2016. In her mid-90s, she still drove the one and one-half blocks from home to work, until a third mini-stroke prevented it.
In 2011, after retiring in 2009 as a technician for the L.D. Caulk Company in Milford, and noticing changes in his mother, Carey moved to Millsboro.
The store had been shuttered in 2016, but Mrs. Carey didn’t want to sell. In March 2017, Carey was in there cleaning and organizing.
“People were coming in here, and I sent them to Ocean View for framing. I thought about it and decided to start it back up. I said that I was going to, then I said, ‘What the hell did I just say?’ So I started and just took it one day at a time. I was picking up steam,” he said.
Not long afterward, a customer arrived with a lamp, asking him to repair it. He agreed and starting accepting more lighting fixtures for repair.
“I grew up fixing lamps, taking things apart… toasters. I was one of those little boys that took everything apart, yes,” he said.
Customers take him favorites, imitations, lamps adorned with metal flowers or designed to hold seashells, and he carefully rewires, installs new switches and rebuilds bases, splitting his time between lights and frames.
“They find me online. If you type in ‘Lamp repair near me’ you’ll find me,” he said in his soft-spoken manner, with a bit of a Lower Sussex County drawl and smile in his blue eyes.
“A lot of it is common sense and mechanical aptitude. Some people are thrilled. I’ve had them say that, yes. That’s rewarding. That’s one reason I will be sad when we finally close,” he said.
For now, he’s there on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., catering to those who come from Chincoteague, Va., and Maryland and all parts of Delaware.
His ancestors, Carey explained one recent afternoon as he leaned on the counter, lived in Accomack County, Va., in the late 1600s and migrated north, into Worcester and Somerset counties in Maryland, then into Sussex County, working as farmers and merchants.
On the wall, there’s a homey message that he wrote, stating that Delmarva has been his family’s home for 11 generations and Delaware has been “our place of residence for the last seven.”
“We like it here. … Most visitors coming here obviously see something that appeals to them. Many have returned frequently over the years. Many of those created second homes here, with still others relocating permanently. We would like to think it has to do with the general atmosphere and way of life that the many generations of our family help to sustain.
“I would personally like to welcome you here and will do just about anything to help you find your way around or get what you need. As you go, please remember to share with others the way of life you have discovered and come to enjoy. Oh … if you’ve adopted the ‘lower, slower Delaware’ phrase, at least smile in a friendly way when you use it,” he wrote.
That lower, slower Delaware town of Millsboro will suffer a loss if he closes the frame shop, won’t it?
Carey shook his head.
“Nah,” he said.
“Everything has to come to a close. Somebody will take it over. At some point, it will have to go. I wouldn’t want to see it torn down. It’s a landmark, that’s for sure. It’s part of the family. You don’t want to let it go. You want to keep it forever. But, you know, I’m getting older, too.”