Cape ENT recently donated a screening audiometer to Sussex Academy’s elementary school to promote early identification and treatment of hearing loss.
Though hearing loss is often associated with the elderly population, it is also prevalent in the pediatric population. By the age of 18, 1 in every 5 children will have experienced some level of hearing loss, representatives noted.
Hearing is typically screened at birthing facilities, medical practices and schools. The preventative service allows for early identification and treatment of hearing loss — which is critical to speech, language, learning and social development in children.
Should a child not pass an initial hearing screening, a referral to an audiologist is recommended, to accurately diagnosis the type and severity of hearing loss. A trained audiologist will be able to determine if the hearing loss is due to an acute condition (i.e. fluid, infection or trauma to the ear) or a preexisting chronic condition (i.e. genetic hearing loss, microtia). Based on their findings, the audiologist may refer an otolaryngologist (ENT) for treatment. If the hearing loss is not medically treatable, the audiologist may recommend hearing aid(s) or implant device(s) (BAHA, cochlear or brainstem).
Even a mild hearing loss can greatly impact the speech and language development of a child, therefore, early identification and treatment is considered ritical to the success of the student — both academically and socially.
Cape ENT specializes in identification, diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss for all ages. To schedule an appointment, call (302) 703-4025.