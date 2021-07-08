The COVID-19 state-of-emergency is over in Worcester County, Md., and with it, so are the days of restaurants and bars there serving drinks to-go — at least for a few more weeks.
As of July 1, the county’s Board of License Commissioners ended a provision issued during the pandemic that allowed businesses with all types of liquor licenses to offer carryout and delivery of alcoholic beverages. And while the decision put a hard-and-fast stop to the practice for now, a law that passed during the 2021 legislative session gives board members the power to overturn it and issue an extension.
“As of today, the board has received three requests for carryout and delivery so the board will conduct a hearing on July 21 to determine if Worcester County will adopt the regulation,” Board Attorney Tom Coates said via email earlier this week. “No carryout or delivery will be allowed between July 1 and July 21 unless permitted under the license prior to the emergency order.”
In anticipation of the order’s sunsetting, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association conducted a Carryout Alcohol Impact Survey for local businesses, to determine how much offering to-go drinks affected their revenue streams.
While some of the 36 business owners who filled out the survey — a small cross-section of the more than 800 Chamber members — reported increases in business between 7 and 40 percent, others saw no change at all.
In fact, the results showed a pretty even split, with 52.7 percent of respondents reporting noticeable revenue increases and 47.2 percent reporting none. Similarly, 52.7 percent of those who responded said continuing to offer to-go drinks would be “extremely helpful” to achieving necessary revenue generation to assist in economic recovery. On the other side of that, 33.3 percent of responders said it would not be helpful at all.
“We have heard from both sides,” said Lachelle Scarlato, executive director of the Chamber.
For spots like Bull on Beach, on the Ocean City boardwalk at Second Street, carryout libations kept them afloat.
“It’s definitely been a lifeline for us; it was last year through COVID,” bar manager Brad Wells said of the ability to offer cocktails to-go. “It’s really helped make up whatever we’ve lost because of COVID this year as well. We did purchase equipment and special containers for bulk alcohol because we were doing so well with it. We’re still sitting on that, hoping for an extension on it.”
The restaurant began offering carryout drinks — primarily sealed mixed cocktails and frozen beverages — with food at the start of the pandemic last year, when indoor seating was prohibited. During that time, Wells said about 25 to 30 percent of their revenue came from it. Now, with indoor seating reopened and capacity restrictions lifted, he said to-go drinks still make up about 15 to 20 percent of the bar’s alcohol sales.
Wells added that he is aware that the practice could pose issues with open-container laws, but he said police officers have done a good job patrolling and have been very accommodating to him as a manager during the process.
“If we’re not doing something we should be doing, or doing something we shouldn’t, they don’t fine us, they educate us,” he said.
Some other business owners who filled out the survey reported similar revenue increases, with one stating that the revenue from to-go alcohol sales allowed them to “keep paying bills because of the overall decrease in revenue due to the shutdown.”
According to some of the comments, to-go drinks have been beneficial for businesses for everything from increasing boat traffic to allowing for the sale of gift baskets with alcohol.
Some other respondents were not so much in favor.
One respondent stated that they have a Class D liquor license, which allows them to sell to-go alcohol without the special provisions. In turn, they claimed it is unfair to allow business owners that do not have that type of license — which is more expensive — to sell carryout drinks.
“We feel alcohol to-go privileges should be limited to license holders that have a carryout license,” the comment said.
Scarlato said she sent the results of the survey to the licensing board members and members of the local delegation to the General Assembly. On Tuesday, Maryland state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-38th) issued a statement via email referencing a letter members of the Eastern Shore delegation sent to regional license commissioners, urging them to extend the allowances.
“The hospitality industry has been among the hardest-hit business sectors across the country, with restaurant and food service sales falling by $240 billion in 2020, and more than 110,000 eating and drinking places temporarily or permanently closed due to COVID-19 in 2020,” the letter said.
“While other states moved forward with permanent alcohol to-go purchase extensions, we believe this legislation, which grants you as local licensing board members the authority to customize regulations for your local jurisdiction, gives you the local flexibility to strike the balance of promoting economic recovery of our small businesses with the need to protect public health and welfare.”
Members of the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners are set to address the matter at a hearing during their regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m., July 21 at the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill, Md.