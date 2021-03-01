The IRS posted information on its website earlier this month on how businesses that didn’t receive forgiveness on PPP loans in 2020 can instead claim the Employee Retention Credit for the final quarter of 2020 and the first two quarters of 2021, thanks to a provision in the January coronavirus stimulus package.
“The tax credit allows small businesses to claim $7,000 per employee per quarter in 2020, which adds up quickly,” said Roger McCloud, CEO of Iron Tax Accounting, Finance Solutions with offices in Ocean City, Md. “For example, a company with 36 qualified employees would save more than $1 million. But many likely will miss the opportunity and could pay hundreds of millions in avoidable taxes.”
McCloud offered five reasons why many small businesses may miss out:
- COVID-19 burnout — Small-business revenues have been dramatically reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. It may have caused some to try to save money by filing taxes themselves. The laws have changed quickly in the past year and they may not have kept up.
- Application for PPP loan forgiveness rejected — Many small businesses received PPP loans, but may have been rejected when applying for forgiveness. If they have not studied the changes carefully, they may not be aware they can still claim the ERC.
- Second-draw PPP eligible — Some small-business owners may think that since their business is eligible for the second draw Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), it disqualifies them from the ERC. It is not true. For many businesses, their payroll is large enough to allow an employer to qualify for both.
- No significant decline in gross receipts — Some small business owners may assume that since they haven’t seen a significant decline in gross receipts, they don’t qualify for ERC. However, if the business had operations that were fully or partially suspended, then they could still qualify.
- Only small companies qualify — Many business owners erroneously think that only companies with fewer than 500 employees qualify for the 2021 ERC, due to negative coverage of larger companies that received PPP loans. But the number of employees a business has is not one of the tests to qualify.