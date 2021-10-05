On Tuesday, Nov. 9, SCORE Delaware will host a business workshop, “Overcoming COVID Challenges: Innovating, Adapting, Succeeding,” at the Den at Bear Trap Dunes from 8 to 11 a.m.
The free public event, sponsored by the Bethany Fenwick-Area Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Point newspaper, the Division of Small Business and the Bank of Ocean City will feature a panel of nine local business owners who are well-established in the community. Attendees can hear the story of how each of the entrepreneurs innovated, adapted and succeeded during the COVID crisis, including lessons learned along the journey.
The event includes a complimentary breakfast, a panel presentation, Q&A session with panelists and networking. Registration is required, as seating is limited. There is no cost to attend the event. Register online at thequietresorts.com or call (302) 539-2100.
The panel of local business owners will include:
- Bernadette Dowling, Joshua M. Freeman Foundation controller;
- Molly Williams, Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, Arts Access programs, volunteer program, food and beverage operations, facility and security operations.
- Nick Johnson, Su Casa Furniture;
- Alison Schuch, Fells Point Surf Co. and Tangerine Goods;
- Amy Hughes, Lord’s Landscaping;
- Sam Michels, Lord’s Landscaping;
- Josh Grapski, La Vida Hospitality, managing partner/marketing and development;
- Rich Garrahan, La Vida Hospitality, managing partner/operations; and
- Lauren Swain, Delaware Division of Small Business.
“Join us as we look ahead to the future of business in Sussex County by learning how local businesses innovated, adapted and succeeded during incredibly challenging times,” organizers said.
SCORE Delaware and the Bethany Fenwick-Area Chamber of Commerce have the common objective of growing the economy and workforce in Sussex County. SCORE Delaware is a non-profit that works closely with the Small Business Administration (SBA) by providing free and confidential mentoring to new and existing small businesses. The Bethany Fenwick Area Chamber develops and implements destination events, participates in advocacy efforts, and provides opportunities for networking, marketing and education, with a goal of improving member success and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Quiet Resorts area.