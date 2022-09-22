Proposed changes to Fenwick Island’s off-street parking regulations will come before the town council again on Friday, Sept. 23, following a second public hearing and a committee meeting last month during which business owners expressed concerns about the changes.
During the 90-minute hearing last week, the council heard from business owners who said the changes — which would double the amount of required parking spaces — would hamper their ability to successfully operate in the town.
Tim Collins, Fenwick Island resident and longtime owner of the Southern Exposure clothing store, told the council he had been asked to speak at the meeting on behalf of Fenwick Island business owners.
“The majority of commercial property owners in this town are deeply concerned and opposed to any changes” in the current regulations, he said. The current regulations require one parking space for every 100 square feet of patron space. The proposed changes include an increase of that minimum to one space for every 50 square feet of patron space.
“I know the business community” in Fenwick Island, Collins said. “I know it like the back of my hand.”
He urged the council to delay action on the parking changes until the business owners have more time to sit down with town officials and, hopefully, come up with solutions that will benefit the entire community.
“Let’s study this,” he said. “I think there’s a way to work this out” without hampering potential development in the town’s commercial sector. The proposed ordinance would affect new businesses and those that undergo substantial renovation or expansion — existing businesses would be grandfathered.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the Town is “very much invested in continuing the dialogue” with business owners, but added that they have “yet to see a plan,” other than proposals for businesses to work with each other and plan for shared parking between restaurants and businesses that are closed in the evening.
“The committee has been in existence since March,” Magdeburger said of the Ad Hoc Parking Committee, adding that she had seen no applications from business members to join it, and “very little response” to a letter asking for input.
Collins and other business owners have complained that the discussions on the parking changes took place in the peak of the summer season, when they have little time to focus on anything other than day-to-day operations of their businesses.
Magdeburger and Collins also disagreed with each other on the nature of the town’s parking issues, each citing different sets of figures and information.
Magdeburger’s presentation file showed a progression of parking regulations from 1995, when one spot per 100 feet of total floor area was the requirement and one space for each two employees at “maximum shift” through changes in 1996 and 2013. The 1996 changes increased the requirement to one space per 75 feet of total floor area, or one for every three patron seats, with the same requirements for employees.
The requirement was reduced to one space per 100 square feet of total patron area in 2013, with no requirement for employee parking.
The latest proposed change calls for one space per 50 feet of total patron area, including outside service areas, with no employee requirement.
“Total patron area” is defined in the 2022 proposal as the area of a restaurant that is open to the public and does not include kitchen and storage areas or restrooms.
According to the calculations included in the Town’s presentation, the proposed changes would render the same or parking spaces necessary in two types of restaurants — one with patron area of 3,500 square feet and one with patron area of 2,900 square feet.
Magdeburger also presented figures from some surrounding towns, as well as unincorporated areas governed by Sussex County regulations. According to her chart, the Towns of Selbyville and Ocean View, as well as Sussex County, require one space per 50 square feet of patron area; South Bethany currently requires one space for every 75 square feet of patron area, or one space per three patron seats, whichever is greater.
Collins, meanwhile, said he had done an informal survey of parking spaces in town and concluded that, on a “peak” evening in August, there were available 300 parking spots that were not in use, “most within a block” of restaurants.
Warren’s Station owner Scott Mumford said the Town needs to “build a better bridge” between town officials and the business community in order to solve parking issues.
“Fenwick Island business owners want to help you in any way we can,” Mumford said.
He called the proposed “business-to-business initiative,” through which businesses would work together to share parking spaces, “a great step.”
Mumford also urged the council to reach out to state and county officials, since development to the west of the town have and will continue to increase traffic in the town. He suggested that a park-and-ride public transportation system might be one solution.
Kinsley Hazel, whose family owns property in the 1100 block of Coastal Highway, said the new regulations would seriously hamper the possibility for new businesses to develop. She gave an example of opening a new breakfast shop on a property that is currently under a different use. Hazel said a new “breakfast shop”-type business would require 30 parking spaces — which she said would not be feasible on an existing property.
Homeowners who spoke during the hearing expressed concerns that lack of commercial parking for businesses encroaches on residential streets and causes safety issues, as well as quality-of-life issues. Resident Jack Pine, in a written statement read into the record by Town Administrator Raelene Menominee, said, “We are basically a small residential community that does not want to become an extension of Ocean City.”
Another resident, Gail Warburton, said she supports the proposed changes “very much.”
“I think we need to pause this ordinance,” until further discussions can be held, Mumford said.
The town council is scheduled to hold a “second reading” and vote on the issue at its Friday, Sept. 23, meeting, which will be held at 3 p.m. at the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway. The meeting is also accessible virtually via a link available on the town website, at https://fenwickisland.delaware.gov.