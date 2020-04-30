Once cases of the coronavirus decline enough for companies to reopen, challenges will have to be overcome.
Among them will be potential lawsuits filed by customers who claim they contracted the illness by going into shops and restaurants.
To offset the problem, officials at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce plan to ask lawmakers for protection for employers who show diligence in looking after those who work for them and those who frequent their shops and restaurants.
They will also request liability protection to “ensure if the worst happens, it won’t be resolved through massive litigation but through a regimented process of what employers’ responsibility is,” explained Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Bradley was guest speaker at the Chamber teleconference “What Will a Return to Work Look Like?” on Tuesday, April 28.
When businesses were originally faced with the coronavirus, the first phase was “the immediate response necessary from a public health perspective and supporting individuals, families and businesses as we took the necessary, but unprecedented, step of shutting down,” Bradley said.
Now, businesses are in the second phase, during which they will consider guidance from federal and local officials, provide personal protective equipment and childcare, require distancing from others and consider liability for safe re-openings.
There is a need, Bradley said, for “guidance, versus a regulatory approach.”
Businesses will likely be asked to protect vulnerable populations, based on health conditions and age, even though the laws they’re accustomed to prohibit discrimination due to age or disability.
State officials are expecting to reduce customer capacity — in restaurants and movie theaters, for example — to 25 percent of normal, with an eventual increase to 50 percent.
“It’s going to be very difficult to make money in that type of environment. Places that rely on tourism or convention gatherings — those aren’t going to reopen for some time,” Bradley said.
The final approach to reopening will be post-pandemic policy-making, he said.
Next will be long-term policy changes, like those put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States, when security was tightened and new bureaus opened, Bradley said.
Discussion about healthcare, mechanisms for reopening the economy and long-term policy decisions are expected to begin in earnest this summer, he said.
Asked by Michael J. Quaranta, president of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, about the Paycheck Protection Program designed to assure compensation to employees, Bradley said there’s a general expectation that the economy will bounce back. He estimated that the disruption and dislocation that have occurred will take at least a year to work out.
Concerning the Chamber’s input into screening, testing and access to personal protective equipment (PPE), Bradley said Chamber officials have talked to businesses of different sizes and found approaches vary. Companies that operate large facilities with healthcare on site are more likely to be comfortable screening employees as they arrive for work. Smaller companies might need training.
He said he doubted there will be enough PPE available for all employers to provide it to employees.
Quaranta asked about visas for international students wanting to come to the U.S. to work during the summer, and adults seeking agriculture jobs.
Members of the Delaware Fruit & Vegetable Growers’ Association, for example, are deciding whether or not to plant this season, because there might not be enough workers to harvest, he said.
Bradley said the United States has not “closed off workers from coming into America, at least not yet.”
Concerning employee privacy about health matters, Bradley said employers will have to be aware of staff members’ underlying health conditions, but they can minimize disclosure to co-workers. The standard approach of not disclosing others’ health concerns won’t work well if contact tracing is being done.
“We think there needs to be a safe harbor there around COVID-19,” he said.