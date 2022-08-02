The Big Chill Beach Club, in collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will host the 2022 Lifeguard Award Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The annual event honors the men and women of the local lifeguard patrols, including Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex Beach, North Bethany, Sea Colony and South Bethany. Each patrol nominates a Lifeguard of the Year to be honored during the event.
The community celebration will kick off in the event tent at the Big Chill Beach Club, with a taco bar, views and DJ Bump. The awards portion of the evening will recognize a “Lifeguard of the Year” from each patrol. During the event, the guards who compete in the USLA Nationals representing Sussex County will be recognized for their achievements. The Chamber will be assisting in sponsoring qualifying guards for the 2022 USLA Nationals in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Each guard will attend the event for free, thanks to Patrol Sponsors Anne Powell–Coldwell Banker Realty, Banks Wines & Spirits, Custom Mechanical, PNC Bank of Bethany Beach, Law Offices of Scott & Shuman, and Vacasa DE; Buoy Sponsors Bank of Ocean City and Taylor Bank; Whistle Sponsor Hugh H. Hickman & Sons, Sea Shell City and Scherer Financial Advisors.
Families of the guards and community members are being invited to attend the event for $10. Tickets are available at thequietresorts.com. The RSVP deadline is Aug. 12. Complimentary parking will be provided for all registered guests. For more information, call (302) 539-2100 or visit thequietresorts.com.