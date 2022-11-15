Celebrating the grand opening of the Builders Supply Delmarva showroom in Rehoboth Beach are, from left: front row, President/CEO of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Carol Everhart, Kendall Rhodes, Ethan Rhodes, Ainsley Rhodes, Tara Rhodes, Sydney Scruggs, Denise Beck, state Rep. Ruth Briggs King; second row, Dennis Morris, Alisha Boyer, Haylee Scruggs, state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn; third row, Don Brittingham, Jenna Mumford; fourth row, Briana Miller, Rhonda Sturgeon; and, top row, Greg Marshall-Rivera, Sharon Moore, Derrick Lang, Tim Brining, Mike Courtney, Carla Maull and Dean Frantz.