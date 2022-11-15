Builders Supply Delmarva (BSD) celebrated the grand opening of their new Rehoboth showroom with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The brand new 4,400-square-foot showroom is located at 35603 South Street in Rehoboth Beach, behind Atlantic Liquors, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.
BSD is a family-owned and -operated full-service building supply, design and installation company that caters to builders, architects and homeowners on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The new Rehoboth Beach showroom displays windows, doors, trim, siding, cabinetry, stairs, decking, railing, hurricane shutters and more.
Owner Ethan Rhodes and his wife, Tara Rhodes, said they are proud to have been in business locally for more than 35 years and to be the largest Andersen windows and doors dealership on the Delmarva Peninsula and an exclusive Andersen Diamond dealer. They also own and operate BSD’s boutique showroom, located at 61 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, and their corporate office in Georgetown.
For more information about BSD, visit www.bsdshowroom.com or call (302) 684-8588.