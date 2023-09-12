Dr. Lynn Morrison, who has served tens of thousands vulnerable Delawareans in her more than 20-year career at Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, will receive the Medal of Honor — Attack Addiction’s highest honor — at the organization’s eighth annual Be a Hero Gala on Oct. 19 near Newark.
Morrison, who has risen through the ranks at Brandywine Counseling, currently serves as its president and CEO. The organization is one of Delaware’s largest prevention and treatment providers, serving more than 10,000 people statewide each year. Under Morrison’s leadership, Brandywine Counseling has been on the forefront of several substance use disorder-related initiatives, including the Syringe Services Program, naloxone training and distribution, and the distribution of fentanyl and xylazine test strips. The agency offers a wide variety of services, including youth prevention programs, peer programs, drug diversion, and extensive treatment services, including mobile outreach. Morrison has said, “It’s an incredible thing to help change someone’s life.”
“We are so excited to honor Dr. Lynn Morrison, who has been a community champion across our state for years,” said Don and Jeanne Keister, co-founders of Attack Addiction. “Lynn truly believes, like we do, in meeting people suffering from substance use disorder where they are, and supporting them until they are ready to embrace treatment and recovery.”
Previous Medal of Honor winners include former Gov. Jack Markell and former First Lady Carla Markell, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, former Attorney General and Lt. Gov. Matt Denn, state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, former Department of Health & Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf, former Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and Dr. Sandra Gibney.
The Be a Hero Gala, which will honor statewide winners and celebrate those in recovery, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Executive Banquet Center (205 Executive Drive, Newark). Morrison and additional winners will be honored for supporting individuals living with substance use disorder, their families, and those in recovery. Tickets cost $125 per person. For tickets, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/event_step2/MTg3MTA5/223310. For information on sponsorships, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/crowdfunding/MTg3MTA5.
In the 10 years since Attack Addiction was founded in 2013, more than 3,500 lives in Delaware have been unnecessarily lost to overdoses. Attack Addiction, a statewide, all-volunteer nonprofit, raises awareness of the disease of addiction, assists individuals and families with information and resources, and supports people living in recovery. To learn more about Attack Addiction, visit the website at https://www.attackaddiction.org/.