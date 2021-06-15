Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, recently announced that Melissa von Bank has graduated from Commercial Lending School—Foundational from the American Bankers Association.
Von Bank is the AVP/branch manager of Bank of Ocean City’s Fenwick Island location.
“Customers benefit from having ABA certified lenders. Buying a home or funding a business can be overwhelming. Having a certified personal banker makes this process more enjoyable, and ensures our customers can get the information they need to make a sound financial decision,” said Tingle. “We congratulate Melissa on this accomplishment.”
The American Bankers Association (ABA) Commercial Lending School provides in-depth learning, and brings together bankers from all over the country, while providing an evolving curriculum developed with input from regulatory experts.
Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, Md., the bank has five offices; two in Ocean City, Md., one in Ocean Pines, Md., one in Berlin, Md., and the Delaware branch, located in Fenwick Island. For more information, contact Tingle at the 59th Street office at (410) 524-6144.