In the continued fulfillment of its vision and master plan for Bayside, the Carl M. Freeman Companies this week announced their plan to partner with Beacon Hospitality to build a luxury boutique inn and spa at the Bayside community near Selbyville.
The Inn & Spa at Bayside, which will have 60 guest rooms and suites, plans to offer a full-service spa and a dedicated pool, and will be located within the non-residential Town Center area adjacent to Bayside’s entertainment venues, including the Freeman Arts Pavilion and the Bayside Resort Golf Club and its Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
“The Inn & Spa at Bayside will bring us one step closer to the successful completion of the Bayside master-planned community,” said Michelle D. Freeman, president and CEO of the Carl M. Freeman Companies. “Since Bayside’s inception over two decades ago, we have planned to build lodging in line with the community’s low-country coastal design. We are delighted to partner with Beacon Hospitality, a longtime leader in hospitality and a great local partner.”
The Inn & Spa will feature 50 individual guest rooms and 10 larger suites. The property will have a dedicated pool for guests, as well as a full-service bar for entertaining, a board room and a rooftop deck. The Inn & Spa will offer food service, including a full breakfast and an afternoon and evening tapas menu.
The Inn & Spa plans to feature a fully enclosed cigar lounge, electric vehicle charging stations, free wi-fi throughout the property and a meditation garden.
Its full-service day spa — which will be available for use by Bayside homeowners as well as inn guests — will have six treatment rooms and is expected to offer restorative massage therapies, including reflexology, traditional Swedish, hot stone and deep tissue. The spa also will offer skin exfoliation and facial treatments, nail services and other rejuvenating treatments.
Beacon Hospitality has managed and owned several hotels in the Sussex County area, including the award-winning Bellmoor Inn & Spa in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
“We are excited to partner with the Carl M. Freeman Companies on what will be a superb lodging destination at Bayside. Michelle and her team share our passion for excellence and top-notch customer service, treating guests in a way that will make them want to come back to the Inn & Spa at Bayside year after year,” said Chad Moore, president of Beacon Hospitality. “For the homeowners of Bayside, the facility will offer several new amenities, rooms for overnight guests, a full-service day spa, and an option for morning breakfast or an evening cocktail. Developing and managing the Inn & Spa at Bayside is the ideal addition to our growing hospitality portfolio.”
Groundbreaking for the Inn & Spa at Bayside is expected in the summer of 2021. Completion and opening are expected in 2022.