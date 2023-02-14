February is American Heart Month, but Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar and SoDel Concepts did not wait to support the American Heart Association.
Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Rehoboth Beach raised $1,250 during a dine-and-donate event at the restaurant on Route 1 near the entrance to downtown Rehoboth Beach.
The event, which donated 10 percent of sales to the charity, took place on the night of the Southern Delaware American Heart Walk in November on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.
Nelia Dolan, vice president of SoDel Concepts, organized an all-female team for the walk.
“Many people think men are at a higher risk for heart disease, but just as many women die from heart problems each year,” said Dolan, who is on the board for the walk. “In fact, it is the leading cause of death for women.”
The annual walk helps raise awareness and boost the participants’ heart rates, she said. The company will also host a dine and donate for the American Heart Association on Feb. 23 at Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View. Northeast will donate 10 percent of all sales on the day to the organization.
For more information on heart disease, visit heart.org.