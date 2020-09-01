Lauren Bigelow has joined Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, one of SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants in Sussex County. Bigelow, who has a craft beer background, will handle marketing and events for the brewpub, which is located on Route 1 at the entrance to downtown Rehoboth Beach.
The Annapolis native previously worked at two Delaware breweries.
“Lauren brings so much skill and experience to the team,” said Matt Patton, director of operations, who oversees the beer program for SoDel Concepts. “Her diverse background demonstrates her interest in continually learning about a variety of subjects.”
Homeschooled until college, Bigelow received an associate’s degree in Italian from Anne Arundel Community College, a bachelor’s degree in political studies from Gordon College, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Before Bigelow entered the marketing field, she was a legislative associate in Maryland. She also worked in development for Light House, a homeless shelter in Annapolis.
Bigelow said she has seen a lot of changes while working in the craft brewing industry.
“I love the fact that it is constantly evolving,” she said. “The beer world today is so different than it was 10 years ago. That evolution keeps the industry interesting.”
She said she particularly enjoys working in an environment where the food is as important as the beer.
With its spacious beer garden and large dining room, Thompson Island Brewing Company offers space for events. The craft beer and cuisine are the foundations for promotions, such as recent donut and beer pairings.
“We are thrilled about having Lauren on our team and encourage you to keep an ear out for all of the fun things we have planned at Thompson Island,” Patton said.
Bigelow lives in Milford with her husband, and dogs Taco and Minion.
SoDel Concepts' 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout.