Last week, Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long joined Big Fish Foundation Executive Director Laura Sugrue at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth Beach to accept a $30,000 donation check that will benefit the Delaware Basic Needs Closets. The Big Fish Foundation has been one of the lead sponsors of the program since it started in 2017.
“I am thankful that the Big Fish Foundation continues to be a critical supporter of the Basic Needs Closets,” said Hall-Long. “This program really makes a difference in the lives of children across the state. Children cannot be expected to thrive in school if they must worry about having things like clean clothes and proper school supplies. This program is a great example of public-private partnerships helping to uplift of youth.”
“We are so excited to be able to support children in our community by donating to the Basic Needs Closet,” said Big Fish Foundation Executive Director Laura Sugrue. “When children’s basic needs are met, they’re able to enjoy being a child while having the ability to learn and develop to their full potential. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to support and expand the program. We would like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers. Their continued support allows us to impact children’s lives in our community.”
Delaware’s Basic Needs Closets provide elementary and middle school students across the state with increased access to free products designed to meet students’ needs so they can effectively participate in class. Each school’s basic needs closet will be stocked with products identified by districts and charter schools as essential to the wellbeing of their students, including hygiene products, school supplies and clothes. Students will be able to discreetly access the closets throughout the school year, which is designed to meet “students’ basic needs with dignity, so they can be ready to learn in class.”
The basic needs closets are a result of the coordinated efforts of Delaware educators, Delaware businesses, Delaware healthcare institutions and a partnership with First Book.