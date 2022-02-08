ALG Vacations, a leisure tour operator and part of the Apple Leisure Group family of companies, has honored Bethany Travel as a 2022 ALGV Elite Emerald travel agency.
The honor is based on achieving exceptional sales in 2021 with ALG Vacations, whose brands include Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations. Less than 10 percent of travel agencies nationwide selling leisure travel have been honored with the ALGV Elite distinction, which consists of several tiers: Sapphire/Sapphire Select, Emerald and Diamond/Diamond Preferred.
“I would highly recommend agencies that have earned the status of ALGV Elite to any traveler in the market for a domestic or international vacation,” said ALGV’s Jim Tedesco, vice president for sales. “Achieving the required level of sales to be an ALGV Elite agency is a strong indicator that the agency not only is highly familiar with the ALG Vacations brands, but offers superior service, knowledgeable and experienced travel advisors, and a high percentage of client satisfaction,” he added.
ALGV Elite agencies are rewarded with a variety of benefits and perks from ALG Vacations, including in-resort training, exclusive promotional codes to pass on to their customers, and access to a VIP support desk, enabling them to deliver superior service to the end-consumer.
For more information on Bethany Travel, visit Bethanytravel.net or call (302) 933-0955.