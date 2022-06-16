The nor’easter that pummeled the Delaware beaches for about five days in May wreaked havoc on area coastlines and swept sand back into the ocean. Federal, state and local politicians called for beach replenishment to begin this fall, after the summer tourism season. Regional Chambers of Commerce lamented the impact on tourism and beach sands to hold visitors and residents alike.
However, the loss of the fortified beach is apparently a surfer’s dream, allowing for longer rides and more safety in the surf.
“The surfing is the best we have had in decades,” said James “Jim” McGrath — a surfer, surfing instructor and shop owner, who along with his wife, Sheila, sells surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks and other equipment and apparel. “Indian River Inlet’s north beach is amazing right now. Bethany is a lot of fun because we have a flat beach for longer rides. South Bethany is also good for surfing this summer, and it’s all courtesy of the five-day nor’easter we had in May.”
“A nor’easter like that is uncommon in the late spring,” said McGrath, who has owned Bethany Surf Shop for more than 42 years, since 1980. “It develops either over Cape Hatteras in the south or New Jersey to the north, and the high-pressure system just keeps it here. It’s a cut-off low, and those can do some big damage.”
McGrath, now in his mid-70s, and his wife are currently in the process of selling Bethany Surf Shop to their longtime manager Kimberly Benton-Neff, in a gradual transition. Benton-Neff is a 27-year-old go-getter with a degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and longtime commitment to the sport of surfing.
“Kim Benton-Neff is going to be the big kahuna, muckety-muck, around here soon, and I am going to fade out into the background,” said McGrath, who was as busy as ever at the landmark downtown Bethany surf shop during a recent interview. The apprenticeship and ownership transition is expected to take a few years.
McGrath said surfers simply don’t like beach replenishment projects, which he said create dangerous surf conditions, undertow and reduce the natural undulation of the ocean waves.
“We’ve been adamantly against beach replenishment because it hurts our breaks and can be dangerous for surfers.”
“Bethany Beach alone spent $7 million on beach replenishment just a year and a half ago. Originally, we were told replenishment would be every 15 years, then down to five years and more recently, towns are asking for beach replenishment every other year,” lamented McGrath. “That May storm took away all the sand they pumped in over five days, which flattened our beaches, which made the breaks a lot better for surfing and other sports.”
“Beach replenishment is a waste of money,” said the surf-shop owner. “Nature will replenish some of the sand naturally. When you replenish beach,” he said of the manual process, “waves do come out of the deeper ocean, and the shore break is too fast, which slams the wave and the surfer into the beach. People can get hurt. I have personally witnessed Ocean City (Md.) lifeguards having to call in medical evacuation and land choppers for surfers to get guys out.”
Views of beach replenishment vary
“Unfortunately, beach replenishment is a longterm, and sometimes losing, proposition,” said Al Todd, a trained hydrologist and former executive director of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
“I understand the fear of beachfront land owners, in losing property; but moving large amounts of coarse, loosely consolidated sand from the ocean floor can never replace natural, fine sand and dune deposits. Besides the damage it can do to benthic and beach fauna, tides and storms will continue to pull this coarse sand right back into the ocean. Once the replenishment process begins, it can really never end.”
Todd, who is now chairman of the Interfaith Partners for the Bay, Annapolis, and earlier in his career worked at the USDA Office of Environmental Markets, seems to agree with the surfing community.
“Local and federal politicians love beach replenishment,” said McGrath. “But beach replenishment is like the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. You can build coastline protections better than simply using sand. Sand just isn’t going to work.”
Bethany Surf Shop tradition to see changing of the guard
McGrath said the goal was for him and his wife to be working less; however, the busy summer season and the popularity of the Bethany beach surf shop means he is busier than ever. On a recent visit, the warehouse store, which sells the big boards and the paddleboards, had five workers. His downtown store will employ 10 surf-shop workers this summer.
“The store help is the best, and we have had much better, trained surf-shop workers than in past years,” he said, noting the upgraded pool of employees. “I will have 10 people trained at the downtown store for this season.”
“Kim is a woman who has worked with us for a long time, and we will work together during this transition,” before the McGraths turn over the reins, noted Jim McGrath.
Caroline Benton, Kim Benton-Neff’s sister, said the relationship between the McGraths and her clan is extremely tight.
“Jim and Sheila are like family to us,” said Benton. “I know it must be a little hard for them to transition this surf shop. They have built this store and the warehouse outlet for 42 years!” exclaimed Caroline Benton, who herself has worked at Bethany Surf Shop for 11 years.
In fact, Caroline Benton started at the surf shop when she was just 14, and she is 25 today.
“I am so proud of my sister,” said the younger Benton sibling. “She is the hardest worker I know, finished her degree and G.W., and is ready for this new challenge.”
Quinn Wichert is another local protégé, from Frankford, who has spent four seasons at the Bethany Surt Shop warehouse in Ocean View just west of Bethany Beach. Wichert attended Sussex Academy and will soon be managing the warehouse outlet for the bigger boards.
Caroline Benton said surfing culture and passing this tradition along to new generations is very important to the McGraths.
“Jim will push us out into the waves and train our team the art of surfing,” she said. “We might go to the north side of Indian River Inlet in the very early morning. We all go together at low tide, and we keep the surfing culture and the industry going!”