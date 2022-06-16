The new Bethany Brewing Company is set to open on Friday, June 17, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere at 38450 Hickman Road, Ocean View.
With six owners — Larry Davies, his son Jeffrey Davies, his brother Rick Davies, Pete Backus, Mike Espeland and Bryan Deegan — the new establishment will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Although meals won’t be available, a variety of foods from nearby Tom & Terry’s Seafood Market on Cedar Neck Road and the soon-to-open Munchies can be ordered. Customers will walk a short distance to pick up their orders or have them delivered by the Munchies runner. They’re also welcome to take subs and pizzas from other restaurants, Larry Davies said.
The owner of Munchies also operate two Mexican restaurants, and will have Mexican and American choices on the Munchies menu, he said.
“We will have both their menus on cue codes at the tables so customers can use their phones to see the menus. They can come in, order a beer, sit down and order from the menus,” Davies said, adding that Bethany Brewing Company will offer craft beers, wine, hard cider, hard seltzer and alcohol-free rootbeer.
“We welcome everybody. We are kid-friendly, dog-friendly — although dogs have to stay outside. We have seating for 71 inside and an outside patio with picnic tables where we can seat another 50,” he said.
The 3,000-square-foot establishment formerly housed Camillo’s Italian Restaurant, and Davies, with his partners, gutted it and rebuilt to their specifications.
“We have a 3.5-barrel brew house. That means we will make 110 gallons in every batch. We have four fermenters to go along with that, plus cold liquor tanks, hot liquor tanks. We will have entertainment inside and music piped in constantly, different things for different nights — reggae, maybe an oldies day, soft rock.
“Our business model is a very comfortable atmosphere. Bring the kids. It’s a very comfortable place to come and drink some local beer. All of the partners are craft-beer people. My brother and I have been brewing 10 years. Our philosophy is to make good beer and provide a comfortable atmosphere. This is a very low-key operation,” he said.
“We picked this location because we thought it had ideal surroundings. Between Dewey Beer in Dewey Beach and Burley Oak Brewing Company in Berlin [Md.], there wasn’t a source when we first decided to do this. Since then, Ocean View Brewery has come in, but they are an entirely different business model than we are. Our building is next to an open field, so you don’t feel like you are near Route 26 or the craziness. We hope to partner with the Chamber of Commerce to have events,” he said.
For the first few weeks, Bethany Brewing will serve guests beers including Mispillion, Big Oyster, Fordham, Liquid Alchemy and Dewey Beer as they start brewing their own next week.
“This business has changed a lot in the last 10 years. Right now, the most popular beers are New England IPA’s that are fruity, with very little, if any, bitterness to them. The average craft beer has 6.5 percent alcohol,” he said, compared to light beers that contain a little more than 4 percent alcohol.
“We will have specialty beers once we get going, but we have to get the brew system up and calibrated. In the fall, we will have seasonal beers — and that could include pumpkin beer,” he said.