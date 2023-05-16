Throughout the rest of May, Beebe Healthcare is hosting a variety of recruitment events for clinical and non-clinical staff. Walk-ins are welcome unless otherwise noted. RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. Call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org with questions.
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.
• Beebe Medical Group Hiring Event, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20 — Beebe Medical Group will be offering on-site interviews for clinical and clerical openings on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Georgetown Health Center, located at 21635 Biden Avenue Georgetown. Sign-on bonuses range from $2,500 to $5,000 for qualifying positions. Positions include: Certified medical assistant, patient service representative, patient care assistant, physician office nurse, practice manager, director of primary care.
• Beebe and Brews Networking Event, 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 — Join Beebe’s Talent Acquisition & Leadership team at Big Oyster Brewery (1007 Kings Highway, Lewes) and enjoy a free happy-hour drink and light appetizers in a relaxed atmosphere. Openings are available for many positions, including nursing, certified medical assistants, phlebotomy, respiratory and support services. RSVP is required, at https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932.
• Beebe Coffee & Careers — Beebe Healthcare will host more Coffee & Careers events in May. Those interested will have a chance to chat with recruiters and learn about the numerous benefits and exciting growth opportunities at Beebe Healthcare, including a $5 Starbucks gift card on Beebe. Sign-on bonuses offered up to $10,000 for certain positions. Join the Beebe team at the Starbucks at 19946 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, on Wednesday, May 31, from 7 to 9 a.m.