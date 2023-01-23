Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple hiring events in January and February.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. They should RSVP online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932 and selecting the date. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers throughout beautiful Sussex County, and we have exciting career opportunities available for qualified professionals,” representatives said. “We are experiencing tremendous growth, which allows us to offer more services to more people in more locations. Beebe Healthcare offers a healthy, supportive culture where you can truly flourish with an excellent patient-focused environment and leading-edge technology. Working at Beebe provides a feeling of community and a place to call home away from home. Come join our team of heroes today!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.
• Laboratory Services —10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Road, Lewes. Sign-on bonuses are being offered. Job roles include: processing technician, full time; courier i, casual only; clinical lab assistant, full time and casual; laboratory technical assistant, full time and casual; med technologist/lab scientists, full time and casual; phlebotomist, full time and casual.
• Nursing Support event — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30. Beebe is conducting on-site interviews for certified nursing assistants and patient care assistants at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Road, Lewes, with $2,500 full-time sign-on bonuses being offered ($1,500 part-time).
Additional events will be held Feb. 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; March 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and April 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Inpatient, Outpatient & Home Care Physical Rehabilitation Hiring Event — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Road, Lewes. Sign-on bonuses are being offered, between $2,500 and $5,000. Positions include: home care physical therapist; outpatient physical therapist; outpatient physical therapist assistant (per-diem); inpatient occupational therapist (per-diem); inpatient speech therapist (per-diem) and inpatient transporters.