Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple hiring events in the coming weeks.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé, and are being asked to RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers throughout beautiful Sussex County, and we have exciting career opportunities available for qualified professionals. We are experiencing tremendous growth, which allows us to offer more services to more people in more locations. Beebe Healthcare offers a healthy, supportive culture where you can truly flourish, with an excellent patient-focused environment, and leading-edge technology. Working at Beebe provides a feeling of community and a place to call home away from home. Come join our team of heroes today!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.
• Nursing Support — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Beebe is conducting on-site interviews for Certified Nursing Assistants and Patient Care Assistants at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Road, Lewes. And $2,500 full-time sign-on bonuses are being offered ($1,500 for part-time).
• Environmental Services — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Beebe is conducting on-site interviews for multiple positions at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus at 19161 Healthy Way, Rehoboth Beach. And $2,500 full-time sign-on bonuses are being offered for floor techs, housekeeping and laundry services.