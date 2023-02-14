Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple hiring events in February.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. They should RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers throughout beautiful Sussex County, and we have exciting career opportunities available for qualified professionals,” representatives said. “We are experiencing tremendous growth, which allows us to offer more services to more people in more locations. Beebe Healthcare offers a healthy, supportive culture where you can truly flourish, with an excellent patient-focused environment, and leading-edge technology. Working at Beebe provides a feeling of community and a place to call home away from home. Come join our team of heroes today.”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.
• Nutritional Services, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 — Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus at 19161 Healthy Way, Rehoboth Beach. Sign-on bonuses are being offered for full-time ($2,500) and part-time ($1,250) positions.
Job roles include: patient care hostess, cooks, all food services.
• Home Care Nursing, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the Home Care offices on the second floor of 232 Mitchell St., Millsboro. Positions include eight-hour case management positions and 10-hour admission nurse positions. Experienced RNs are eligible for $10,000 sign-on bonuses for full-time work.
Advantages to home care nursing: flexibility, case manage patients in the community, mileage reimbursement at the IRS rate, patient care using a variety of skills (infusions, wound care, PICC care, etc.), provide patient/family education, interdisciplinary collaboration.
• Nursing Support, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 — Beebe is conducting on-site interviews for certified nursing assistants and patient care assistants at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, and $2,500 full-time sign-on bonuses are being offered ($1,500 part time). Additional Nursing Support events will be March 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m., and April 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.