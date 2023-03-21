Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple hiring events in the coming months.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumés and are being asked to RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers throughout beautiful Sussex County, and we have exciting career opportunities available for qualified professionals,” representatives noted. “We are experiencing tremendous growth, which allows us to offer more services to more people in more locations. Beebe Healthcare offers a healthy, supportive culture where you can truly flourish, with an excellent patient-focused environment, and leading-edge technology. Working at Beebe provides a feeling of community and a place to call home away from home. Come join our team of heroes today!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.
The planned hiring events include:
• Nursing support — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
Beebe is conducting on-site interviews for Certified Nursing Assistants and Patient Care Assistants at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at 424 Savannah Road, Lewes, with a $2,500 full-time sign-on bonuses are being offered ($1,500 for part-time).
Another opportunity for this Nursing Support hiring event will be on April 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Coffee and Careers series — Beebe has announced a new event, “Coffee and Careers” in March and April at two Starbucks locations. Those interested will have a chance to chat with recruiters, learn about the various benefits and growth opportunities at Beebe Healthcare, including a $5 Starbucks gift cards on Beebe. Candidates can join Beebe representatives for a cup of coffee to learn how they can become a team member today. Sign-on bonuses offered up to $10,000. The events are planned for Starbucks at 19946 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, on Wednesday, March 29, and April 5 and 12, from 7 to 9 a.m.; and Starbucks at 616 N Dupont Blvd, Milford, on Thursday March 30, and April 6 and 13, from 7 to 9 a.m. Call (302) 645-3336 for more information.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.