Beebe Healthcare will host a Support Services Job Fair on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15-16, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sunshine Café at its Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus.
The Job Fair invites eligible applicants to meet with recruiters and learn how Beebe Healthcare can make a difference in their lives. Beebe is searching for full-time and part-time candidates for Nutritional Services and Environmental Services.
All applicants are being encouraged to RSVP to attend the job fair. Call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. All applicants must bring copies of their résumé and must wear a mask during the job fair.
View all of the career opportunities on the Beebe website at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.