Beebe Healthcare will host an Environmental Services Job Fair on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
Beebe is seeking to hire full-time and part-time team members for Environmental Services. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED, and should RSVP by calling (302) 645-3336 or by emailing employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Working at Beebe is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home,” representatives said. “Our success is a direct result of our team members. Their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious. Attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority. Come, join our team of heroes!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.