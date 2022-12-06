Beebe Healthcare will be hosting an Environmental Services hiring event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Walk-In Conference Room at the Georgetown Health Center, 21635 Biden Avenue, Georgetown. Positions available include Floor Techs, Housekeeping and Laundry Services. Beebe is conducting on-site interviews and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. RSVP online by visiting the webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932, or call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers throughout beautiful Sussex County, and we have exciting career opportunities available for qualified professionals,” representatives said. “We are experiencing tremendous growth, which allows us to offer more services to more people in more locations. Beebe Healthcare offers a healthy, supportive culture where you can truly flourish with an excellent patient-focused environment and leading-edge technology. Working at Beebe provides a feeling of community and a place to call home away from home. Come join our team of heroes today!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.