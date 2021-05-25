The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Beebe Healthcare’s Laboratory Services at the South Coastal Health Campus in Millville based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs, Beebe representatives announced recently.
The Margaret H. Rollins Lewes laboratory in Lewes was accredited earlier this year.
Steven Gleason, MBA, MT(ASCP), director of Beebe Laboratory Services, said he was pleased to receive accreditation after the visit to the lab and congratulated the entire team for their excellence. Beebe’s labs join more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“Beebe Healthcare’s laboratory is proud to serve all of Sussex County, and we are dedicated to providing timely and accurate results for our patients,” Gleason said.
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
