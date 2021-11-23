Beebe Healthcare has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the 2022 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report, for its dedication to providing state-of-the-art, cutting-edge care for patients in need of cardiovascular services.
U.S. News & World Report publishes its guidebook annually, with a goal of guiding consumers in the process of making educated and informed decisions about where to turn for healthcare. It spotlights hospitals and healthcare systems that are leading advancements in healthcare — from implementation of the latest, most innovative trends to use of the newest tools and technologies to optimize patient care and outcomes.
“Collectively, the list of honors and awards our cardiovascular team has earned speaks volumes about the quality of care we are deliver at Beebe and the type of experience a patient can expect to have,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Our most recent recognition by U.S. News & World Report positions Beebe as a leader in the delivery of high quality and outcomes-based cardiovascular care in alignment with standards set forth by the American College of Cardiology. We have much to be proud of.”
Through its participation in the ACC’s proven quality programs, Beebe is continuously evolving and optimizing its quality improvement processes for cardiovascular patients. Patient outcomes data demonstrates adherence to ACC guidelines, and achievement of overall quality of care provided to heart patients.
“We have made tremendous progress in building and growing our cardiovascular services department, in alignment with not only the needs of our community but also with our vision and goal to be a true pioneer and leader in the delivery of comprehensive heart care,” said Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD, a cardiologist who specializes in interventional and structural cardiology, and minimally-invasive heart procedures, at Beebe Healthcare. “Our recognition by U.S. News & World Report underscores that commitment and confirms that Beebe is one of the best places a patient can turn for heart care.”
Beebe’s accolades in U.S. News & Report follow other recently earned cardiovascular awards and recognitions. Most recently, the healthcare system earned a Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for heart failure care. Additionally, it earned a five-star rating for treatment of heart attacks from Healthgrades, a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care designation from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, and a series of Get with the Guidelines awards from the American Heart Association.