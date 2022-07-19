Recognizing the organization’s commitment to cardiovascular excellence, the American Heart Association recently named Beebe Healthcare as the recipient of four Get with the Guidelines awards.
The American Heart Association issues the national recognitions annually, with a goal to boost awareness about performance improvement initiatives in hospitals and healthcare systems and promote those who are achieving key quality indicators.
Cardiovascular care is a top priority at Beebe, as the need for patient-centric, quality-focused, outcomes-based heart care has continued to grow in and around Sussex County, Beebe representatives said. The organization, they said, has invested in skilled and experienced providers who apply the latest, most innovative technologies in the delivery of comprehensive heart care. Additionally, Beebe’s team is recognized for its commitment to holistic cardiovascular care, elevating the patient experience, as well as long-term clinical outcomes.
“We have built a cardiovascular services program here at Beebe that is top-notch from a quality and clinical outcomes perspective, which also greatly prioritizes patient-centric care,” said Thomas Trobiano, DNP, FNP-C, MAPC, executive director of cardiovascular and neuroscience services at Beebe Healthcare. “Our approaches are incredibly proactive. We have relied heavily on research and data to build out programs that meets the needs of our patients and make it possible for people to get the lifesaving care they need, right here in Sussex County.
“The awards presented by the American Heart Association demonstrate that commitment as well as our progress, and most importantly, the value we bring to our community.”
Beebe’s 2022 Get with Guidelines awards were presented based on data reported in 2021, and include:
• Get with the Guidelines Resuscitation Gold Award for the Adult Population — Beebe earned this award based on its proven dedication to ensuring in-hospital cardiac arrest patients have access to best clinical practices and life-saving care. It recognizes Beebe’s application of research-based guidelines, outlined by the American Heart Association, to optimize patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR), and post-resuscitation care, all of which can impact and improve survival rates.
• Mission Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Award — The American Heart Association presented this award to Beebe to recognize implementation of quality treatment and care coordination for patients who experience a heart attack. It underscores the importance of rapid, research-based care as patients suffer from ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a heart attack that is known to be more severe and life-threatening than others. Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative that promotes the importance of streamlined processes of care for time-sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular diseases.
• Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll — Beebe earned this award based on its demonstrated commitment to treating heart failure patients according to the most up-to-date clinical guidelines outlined by the American Heart Association. This quality achievement award recognizes a commitment to research and evidence-based care, leading to improved outcomes for patients with heart failure, reduced readmissions, and increased healthy days at home.
• Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus/Target Diabetes Honor Roll Award — This award is presented to hospitals that ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and disabilities reduced. It recognizes hospital stroke teams that integrate proven knowledge and best practices into their processes of care on a daily basis, so that patients who suffer stroke can recover and experience longer, healthier lives.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.