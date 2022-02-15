Beebe Healthcare is offering a five-week training program for those interested in joining the healthcare field as a patient care assistant. The next program will begin in March, and a high school diploma or GED is required to apply.
As a patient care assistant at Beebe, candidates will participate in a five-week training program that provides training in basic clinical and computer skills for direct patient care in either the inpatient or outpatient setting. For positions with the Medical Group, the program will jumpstart a journey to becoming a medical assistant and certified medical assistant.
General technical skills include:
- Patient hygiene;
- Patient safety;
- Documentation;
- Specimen collecting and handling;
- Organization of supplies;
- Room preparation; and more.
Start dates for these programs are March 14, April 11, June 6 and July 18, and will take place at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus for the first two weeks and then in the department or location of assignment for the following three weeks. Candidates must be able to attend all classroom and skills training days.
The program is open to current employees or new hires. To apply online, visit beebehealthcare.org/careers and search Job ID 5179 for inpatient or 5668 for outpatient medical office locations.