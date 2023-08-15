Beebe Healthcare is ranked No. 2 in Delaware hospitals, according to the recently released U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital rankings.
Only about 12 percent of hospitals earned a “Best Hospitals” ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
The Sussex County-based community nonprofit healthcare system was the only Southern Delaware hospital to earn a regional ranking, thanks to high performance in numerous categories.
Beebe was named “High Performing” in seven specialty areas for procedures and conditions, including colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery and pneumonia. That is the highest distinction a hospital can earn in the ratings.
In nine other care areas, Beebe met the standard of the 4,500-plus hospitals that were evaluated across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Not all hospitals are eligible for evaluation in all areas.
“Beebe is on a journey of transformation to meet the needs of our growing and changing community today and in the future,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “The compassion and dedication of our doctors, nurses, advanced practice providers, clinical staff and the many other departments at Beebe Healthcare all contributed to this recognition as we build the health system of tomorrow for Sussex County.”
Beebe’s commitment to quality and safety is at the forefront of the health organization’s goals to care for the community, Tam said. Each year, Beebe receives honors and accolades from several national organizations that focus on many specialties. To learn more about Beebe’s quality and safety efforts, visit beebehealthcare.org/about/quality-care-recognition.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”
To learn more about Beebe’s ranking, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/de/beebe-medical-center-6310030.