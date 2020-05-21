The Beebe Medical Group is now accepting patients at its Millsboro, Milton and Georgetown facilities, with the addition of three providers, Beebe representatives announced this week.
To ensure access to healthcare for residents practicing social and physical distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beebe Medical Group is offering telemedicine visits across all offices, they noted.
“Now more than ever our community needs access to their primary-care provider,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group. “Between our practitioners who have joined our group recently, telemedicine visits and the COVID Positive Care Center, Beebe wants everyone in Sussex County to have the easy access to the care they need.”
At Beebe Family Practice—Long Neck, board-certified physicians Michelle Bretzius, DO, and Mark Morgan, DO, are accepting new patients. The practice is located at 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro. Call (302) 645-3332 for appointments.
At Beebe Primary Care—Georgetown and Beebe Internal Medicine—Milton, Mieshia Staples-Clark, FNP, is now seeing patients. The Milton location is at 616 Mulberry Street. Call (302) 684-2033 for more information.
Staples-Clark is also seeing patients at the Georgetown Health Campus at 21635 Biden Avenue. To schedule an appointment, call (302) 856-9596.
Beebe Medical Group comprises 21 specialty offices in 44 locations throughout southern Delaware. When patients see providers that are within the Beebe Medical Group, they can enjoy the experience of seamless electronic medical correspondence between office visits, outpatient facilities and the hospital.
For more information on the physicians or to find a new physician, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/doctors.