Revelation representatives present a donation to Beebe Medical Foundation representatives. Pictured, from left, are: Stephanie Hertz, Revelation general manager, Sean Flannigan, gift officer, Beebe Medical Foundation; Kyle Shaffer, marketing and sales manager Revelation; Kay Young, executive director of development, Beebe Medical Foundation; Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation; and Amy Popovich, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation.