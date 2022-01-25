Revelation Craft Brewing Company recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $7,615.50 from the Hudson Fields Beer Garden in Milton.
The Revelation-sponsored beer garden wrapped up its fourth season in October. From the end of April through October at Hudson Fields in Milton, Revelation offered eight brews on tap, accompanied by outdoor seating, a mix of rotating food trucks, live music and family-friendly entertainment.
“The Hudson family has done so much for the local area and this venue has been an incredible destination in that has now become a favorite for so many loyal guests,” said Patrick Staggs, president and brewmaster. “I am so proud of our team at Revelation for making this summer such a tremendous success, and I am thrilled at the impact it has had on local charities and particularly our partners at Beebe.”
Revelation ended the season with a final push to donate to Beebe by having a Food Truck Bucks for Beebe Fundraiser finale. It featured 10 food trucks that participated and donated a small sample of their best dishes to be judged by the community. That alone brought in more than $2,000.
“The foundation is so grateful for the loyal support of the entire team at Revelation,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation. “Each year, our partnership grows stronger and Revelation creates new and fun ways to make it easy to support Beebe Healthcare!”
Revelation will repeat the event in support of Beebe Medical Foundation for the Grand Reopening on Friday, April 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. Revelation has also donated funds in excess of $10,000 to other charitable foundations, all from events at Hudson Fields.