The Beebe Medical Foundation was recently honored for its responsible fundraising by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, for the second straight year.
The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s High Performers recognition is given to organizations in the top 25 percent in net fundraising revenue for the 2019 fiscal year, which is calculated by subtracting total fundraising expenses from gross revenue production.
“This award and recognition are not for the Foundation but our donors,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation. “Being named a top performer reflects the great trust and investment our supporters have for Beebe Healthcare, and their strong and loyal support. I am proud of our foundation team who works so closely with all of donors. I am even more proud of our Beebe team members who care for our grateful patients.”
The foundation was recognized in the “Community Hospital Category,” which means raising more than $4.8 million, in the latest report from Association for Healthcare Philanthropy.
AHP’s Report on Giving is a publication produced for more than 35 years that shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year. In the 2020 Report on Giving (representing data from the 2019 fiscal year), AHP had 154 respondents from the U.S. and 24 respondents from Canada.
“Beebe Medical Foundation is proud to be recognized by this outstanding association and to reflect on the incredible success of the I Believe in Beebe campaign, which was in its public phase in FY19,” said Kay Young, executive director of development for Beebe Medical Foundation.
“This campaign raised over $45 million. It also saw more than 170 individuals, families and business donate $25,000 or more to secure a place on the campaign’s donor wall, now proudly displayed at Beebe’s South Coastal Health Campus on both the emergency department and cancer center sides.”
