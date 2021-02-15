The Beebe Medical Foundation team gathers in late 2019. Pictured, from left, are: Amanda Neal, donor relations coordinator; Amy Popovich, event coordinator; Justen Albright, financial analyst; Judy Aliquo, former president and CEO; Diane Barlow, gift planning officer; Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation; David Szunski, gift planning officer; Sue Tucker; database administrator; Kay Young, executive director of development.