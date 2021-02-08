Beebe Healthcare Human Resources will host virtual Breakfast at Beebe events this month for nurses interested in a career at Beebe.
Nurses are being recruited for areas including:
- ICU;
- IMC;
- Cardiac telemetry;
- Stepdown;
- Float;
- Emergency department; and
- Cardiac cath.
The events will include a virtual meeting with a recruiter for those who have registered to attend. Candidates will be invited to join the Breakfast events between 9 and 10 a.m. on selected dates in February (Feb. 10, Feb. 12, Feb. 17 or Feb. 19).
Those wishing to attend should register in advance with Christy Duda at cduda@beebehealthcare.org and indicate which dates they are available.
To be considered for a position, nurses should have two years of acute-care nursing experience, their BLS, a Delaware RN license or a Compact State RN license.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.