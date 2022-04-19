Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple job fairs for clinical and support staff positions in the coming weeks.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. They can RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date, at https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Working at Beebe is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home. Beebe’s success is a direct result of our team members. Their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious. Attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority. Come, join a team of heroes!” representatives said.
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.
Beebe Medical Group clinical positions job fair
Beebe Medical Group will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Positions include:
• Physician Office Nurses
• Certified Medical Assistant
• Electronic Health Records Informatics Specialist
• Patient Experience Specialist
• Training Specialist.
Nutritional Services and Housekeeping job fair
Beebe will host a job fair on Monday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus, located at 19161 Healthy Way, Rehoboth Beach.
Beebe will be offering on-site interviews for the hiring event for Nutritional Services and Housekeeping positions. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Behavioral Patient Sitters job fair
Beebe will host a Behavioral Patient Sitters Job Fair on Tuesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
Beebe is seeking to hire full-time and part-time team members. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Beebe Healthcare Clinical job fair
Beebe will host a Clinical Job Fair on Wednesday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, which is located on the Lewes Campus and behind the Emergency Department.
Clinical positions include:
• RNs (Hospital In-Patient, Bedside & Procedural)
• CNAs
• Patient Care Assistants
• Respiratory
• Med Tech (ASCP)
• RN’s (Home Care, Cancer Center).