Beebe Healthcare Lewes campus

Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Beebe Healthcare will be hosting multiple job fairs for clinical and support staff positions in the coming weeks.

Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. They can RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date, at https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Working at Beebe is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home. Beebe’s success is a direct result of our team members. Their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious. Attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority. Come, join a team of heroes!” representatives said.

For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.

Beebe Medical Group clinical positions job fair

Beebe Medical Group will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Positions include:

• Physician Office Nurses

• Certified Medical Assistant

• Electronic Health Records Informatics Specialist

• Patient Experience Specialist

• Training Specialist.

Nutritional Services and Housekeeping job fair

Beebe will host a job fair on Monday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus, located at 19161 Healthy Way, Rehoboth Beach.

Beebe will be offering on-site interviews for the hiring event for Nutritional Services and Housekeeping positions. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Behavioral Patient Sitters job fair

Beebe will host a Behavioral Patient Sitters Job Fair on Tuesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

Beebe is seeking to hire full-time and part-time team members. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Beebe Healthcare Clinical job fair

Beebe will host a Clinical Job Fair on Wednesday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, which is located on the Lewes Campus and behind the Emergency Department.

Clinical positions include:

• RNs (Hospital In-Patient, Bedside & Procedural)

• CNAs

• Patient Care Assistants

• Respiratory

• Med Tech (ASCP)

• RN’s (Home Care, Cancer Center).